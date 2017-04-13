Sezioni

Blackcode - Winter Season #2 al Modo Club

Redazione

Blackcode - Winter Season #2 al Modo Club

14 aprile: 23 - 5 >> closing party

Siamo giunti già al termine di questa strepitosa stagione! Finalmente anche a Padova la buona techno c'è! Dopo Kriz! , Domenico Crisci, Wrong Assessment, Exium, MTD, WarinD, siamo onorati di aver con noi: VSK!
https://soundcloud.com/vsk_crs

FREE ENTRY

Info:
Andrea: 3466334610
Nandor: 3428038969
Nicola: 3491286949

Partners:
HYPER
Four Season
NACHT
Jesús Malverde Underground Store

MODO Club
Via Montà 49 - Padova

