- Dove
- Quando
- Dal 14/04/2017 al 14/04/2017 solo domani
- 23
- Prezzo
- Gratis
- Altre Informazioni
Blackcode - Winter Season #2 al Modo Club
14 aprile: 23 - 5 >> closing party
Siamo giunti già al termine di questa strepitosa stagione! Finalmente anche a Padova la buona techno c'è! Dopo Kriz! , Domenico Crisci, Wrong Assessment, Exium, MTD, WarinD, siamo onorati di aver con noi: VSK!
https://soundcloud.com/vsk_crs
- VSK (Perc Trax / EarToGround / Planet Rhythm / IT)
- Stephan Krus (Decoy Records (Official) / HYPER )
- Twentyone (BlackCode)
- Plastiksound (BlackCode)
FREE ENTRY
Info:
Andrea: 3466334610
Nandor: 3428038969
Nicola: 3491286949
Partners:
HYPER
Four Season
NACHT
Jesús Malverde Underground Store
MODO Club
Via Montà 49 - Padova
