Il brunch targato Bounce, authentic jazz al Laboratorio I’M di Abano

Con la bella stagione torna il Brunch della domenica di Bounce Swing Lovers!

Prossimo appuntamento domenica 14 maggio al Laboratorio Culturale I'M che metterà a nostra disposizione non solo la sua sala interna ma anche il bellissimo giardino esterno, dove potremo finalmente goderci una perfetta giornata di balli e sole!

Come ogni nostro Brunch non poteva mancare un ospite di eccezione: per questa occasione ci raggiungerà Stefano Benedetti, ballerino professionista direttamente da Brescia, per un workshop di SOLO JAZZ!

Il livello sarà OPEN e quindi adatto anche per chi si trova ai primissimi passi!

\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\

Programma della giornata:

-12-14.30 brunch e musica per ballo libero

-14-14.30 registrazione workshop

-14.30-16 workshop solo jazz

Dalle 16 in poi si ballerà come se non ci fosse un domani!!

\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\

Evento riservato ai soci Korakanè e solo su prenotazione!

Contributo d'ingresso previa prenotazione: 25 euro (brunch + workshop + social dance)

Workshop previa prenotazione: 15 euro

Social dance dalle 16: 3 euro

\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\

Cosa aspettate a prenotare?? I posti sono limitati!!

https://goo.gl/forms/hRmjcqevI9letbgt1

Evento facebook https://www.facebook.com/events/129904190880925/