"Carillon international track", concerto e visita guidata al Museo La Specola

*** English version below

Il Comune di Padova e l’Inaf - Osservatorio astronomico di Padova, promuovono una nuova edizione di Carillon, evento di musica e innovazione che mercoledì 21 marzo dalle 18 propone un concerto e visita guidata al Museo La Specola.

Nella notte dell’equinozio, ai piedi della suggestiva torre della Specola, viene proposto un concerto pianistico eseguito da Marco Rizzello, ed un intervento del professore Leopoldo Benacchio, ordinario dell’Istituto nazionale di astrofisica, su “Spazio, all’innovazione”.

Per i partecipanti è possibile inoltre scoprire la storia dell’osservatorio con visite al Museo La Specola organizzate in lingua inglese, prima del concerto.

Programma musicale

P.I. Tchaikovsky, da "Le stagioni" (Marzo, "Chant de l'alouette " - Andantino espressivo; Giugno, “Barcarolle" - Andantino);

A. Scriabin, dai 24 preludi op. 11, nn. 1-6;

F. Liszt, da Annees de Pelegrinage, II livre, Italie, Àpres une lecture du Dante - Fantasia quasi sonata;

Innovation talk con il prof. L. Benacchio con titolo “Spazio all’innovazione”;

P.I. Tchaikovsky, da "Le stagioni" (Maggio, "Les nuits de mai" – Andantino);

A. Scriabin, dai 24 preludi op. 11, nn. 7-12.

Informazioni

I posti sono limitati: per partecipare è necessaria la prenotazione online.

Osservatorio astronomico di Padova

simone.zaggia@oapd.inaf.it

---

On the night of the equinox the whole Earth will receive equal minutes of light and shadow. Then it will continue its journey: for us spring will come back, for those who live in the South the autumn will come. To accompany its flow and wish everyone a good start of the season, the City of Padua and the Inaf - Padua Astronomical Observatory promote a new edition of Carillon, an event of music and innovation.

At the foot of the evocative Specola tower, from which Paduan astronomers have been observing the stars for 250 years, we will listen to a piano concert performed by Marco Rizzello, a rising pianist, and to the speech of prof. Leopoldo Benacchio "Make place for innovation".

Words and notes will be united by the theme of travel and discovery: it will be possible for participants to discover the history of the Observatory with organized ad hoc visits in English at the Specola tower Museum, before the concert.

Partecipation

Places are limited, to participate you must book here: https://carillon_equinozio_viaggi_musicali_viaggi_spazio.eventbrite.it

There are also two rounds of visits in English to the astronomical observatory. By booking for the concert at this link, you can also register for the visit: https://carillon_equinozio_viaggi_musicali_viaggi_spazio.eventbrite.it

Information

Padua astronomical observatory

simone.zaggia@oapd.inaf.it