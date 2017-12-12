Freaky • French Kiss • Erasmus Party al Fishmarket

Evento da facebook https://www.facebook.com/events/390105424745338/

Baguette, baschetti, vino rosso, brioche, formaggi, la Tour Eiffel...

Il mercoledì Erasmus celebra i cugini francesi e vogliamo non onorarli con la miglior cosa in assoluto che ci abbiamo regalato??

BACIATEVI TUTTI, BACIATEVI TANTO e... vive la France!

ERASMUS PARTY organizzato con AEP ESN Padova - Erasmus Student Network Padua

FREE ENTRY

Ingresso riservato ai Soci*

PROMO

▶ 2 X 1 sui long drink

▶ LONG ISLAND a 5 euro

▶ TESSERA 2017 OMAGGIO con badge universitario entro l’1

▶ SCONTI ERASMUS: tessera 2018 a 5 euro e drink a metà prezzo tutta la sera mostrando la tessera ENS all’entrata

DJ: Andrea Cecchi

APERTURA PORTE • 22

CHIUSURA • 04.30

*Ingresso riservato ai Soci; se non hai ancora fatto la tessera Il Chiosco - Fishmarket, puoi fare quella 2017 (valida fino a dicembre 2017) a 3 euro o quella 2018 (valida fino a dicembre 2018) al costo di 10 euro compilando i moduli direttamente all’ingresso o puoi inoltrare la domanda da casa al seguente link → soci.fishmarket.it/form_fishm.php

[ENGLISH]

13|12

FRENCH KISS

ERASMUS PARTY

WEDNESDAY PROMO

▶ 2 X 1

For the entire night, take 2 long drinks at the price of 1; LONG ISLANDS at 5 euro !

▶ MEMBERSHIP CARD FOR FREE

The membership card for 2017 will be giving to you for free, if you show your university badge at the entrance BEFORE 1 AM!

▶ ERASMUS DISCOUNTS

Show your ENS card at the entrance: the 2018 Membership Card is available for you to 5 euro and drinks are half-price all night.

OPENING • 10 PM

CLOSING • 4.30 AM

MEMBERSHIP CARD REQUIRED

If you have yet to get yours, register at Fish for 3 euro only. You’ll be able to come freely to Fish club and Il Chiosco, as the card expires December 31st. Otherwise, you can get the new membership card for 2018 at 10 euro. Filling the form at the entrance, or submit the form from home at the following link → soci.fishmarket.it/form_fishm.php