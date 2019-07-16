Al parco Iris di Padova una "Language Exchange"

Giovedì 18 luglio, dalle 17 alle 19.30 circa si svolgerà la prima "Language Exchange" di inglese, spagnolo, italiano, tedesco e russo al parco Iris di Padova.

Ci sarà anche un rinfresco per combattere il caldo estivo e non mancheranno quiz e giochi per passare insieme il pomeriggio nel modo migliore. La partecipazione è gratis.

English version - Hi guysss! On Thursday 18th, we are organizing our first language exchange in the Park Iris in Padua. It starts at 17 and it will finish at 19.30. Drinks and snacks will be provided to fight against the heat. Also, there will be quizzes and interactive games so that everybody can overcome the barrier of communication and have fun. You are all welcome to come, spend the afternoon together with us, and have a great time. What else…? It’s free For further information, send us a PM.

Informazioni e contatti

Web: https://www.facebook.com/events/616295565443094/ - Facebook Speaking Spritz