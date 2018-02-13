Sezioni

Officine musicali, il mercoledì Hip Hop e reggaeton al Q Bar

Redazione

Evento da facebook https://www.facebook.com/events/2060825330819529/

Il mercoledì hip hop e reggaeton in centro a Padova at Q-Bar.

dj Andrea Martini
voice Chiara

Ingresso

Ingresso libero, senza tessera.
Donna gratis tutta la sera. Uomo gratis fino a mezzanotte, dopo 8 euro w/ 1 cocktail drink incluso.

Info e prenotazione tavoli

+39 333 27 93 363

