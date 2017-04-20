Sezioni

SWAG Extra Date, Hip Hop RnB Reggaeton al Modo Club

Redazione

21st april

SWAG EXTRA DATE

TOTALLY FREE ENTRANCE ALL NIGHT

The Best Party in Town

Real Last Friday Night

The HIP HOP Electro Latino REGGAETON Party

DJS ROTATION from Best Clubs

OPENING Doors At 11.30 PM
CLOSING Doors At 04.00 AM

LOCATION
MODO Via Montà 49_PADOVA

DIRECT LINE
+39 338 1686860
swagofficialparty@gmail.com

Waiting Summer 2017 Every Tuesday Villa Barbieri

OFFICIAL FB PAGE
https://www.facebook.com/swagofficialparty/

OFFICIAL IG PAGE
https://www.instagram.com/swagofficialparty/

#swagofficialparty

➜ ➜ ➜ NEXT EVENT➜ ➜ ➜ Opening Party 16th May, Tuesday @Villa Barbieri 

U Want 2 Become Our Member?
Contact Us!

