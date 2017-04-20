SWAG Extra Date, Hip Hop RnB Reggaeton al Modo Club

- Dove
- Quando
- Dal 21/04/2017 al 21/04/2017 solo domani
- 23.30
- Prezzo
- Gratis
- Altre Informazioni
- Sito web
- facebook.com
21st april
SWAG EXTRA DATE
TOTALLY FREE ENTRANCE ALL NIGHT
The Best Party in Town
Real Last Friday Night
The HIP HOP Electro Latino REGGAETON Party
DJS ROTATION from Best Clubs
OPENING Doors At 11.30 PM
CLOSING Doors At 04.00 AM
LOCATION
MODO Via Montà 49_PADOVA
DIRECT LINE
+39 338 1686860
swagofficialparty@gmail.com
Waiting Summer 2017 Every Tuesday Villa Barbieri
OFFICIAL FB PAGE
https://www.facebook.com/swagofficialparty/
OFFICIAL IG PAGE
https://www.instagram.com/swagofficialparty/
➜ ➜ ➜ NEXT EVENT➜ ➜ ➜ Opening Party 16th May, Tuesday @Villa Barbieri
U Want 2 Become Our Member?
Contact Us!
Attendere un istante: stiamo caricando la mappa del posto...