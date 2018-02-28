Gli eventi del weekend al Fishmarket

Il Fishmarket di Padova presenta gli eventi del fine settimana.

Poppin, Jerkin’, Wacking... tutte le sfaccettature dell’hip hop capaci di smuovere il groove nel nostro corpo e musica che non ti stacca dalla pista fino all’alba.

#Badass

HIP HOP NIGHT

DJ: Dj MS

Official Nitro’s dj

Visual + Dancers + Attitude

_ _ _

FREE ENTRY dalle 22 alle 23.30

3 euro con shot offerto dalle 23.30 alle 3

Ingresso riservato ai Soci*

APERTURA PORTE • 22

CHIUSURA • 04.30

#shakeyourBadass

#Badass

#Fishpadova

*Se non hai ancora fatto la tessera (Il Chiosco - Fish Club), puoi fare quella 2018 a 10 euro compilando i moduli all'ingresso o inoltrando la domanda online

_ _ _



B I O | Dj MS

Gold Leaves Academy - Beats 4 Breakfast

HERE → https://soundcloud.com/beats4breakfast

Simone Meneguzzo, in arte Dj MS, deejay e producer di Vicenza, sulla scena dal 2003. Muove i suoi primi passi con una formazione storica del vicentino, Sweet Poison, e si sposta per l’Italia con decine di esibizioni live. Oltre al turntablism si dedica molto anche all’aspetto delle produzioni e del beatmaking: fonda infatti, assieme a Mo’Rox, un team chiamato Beats 4 Breakfast. Dal 2013 diventa dj ufficiale di Nitro Wilson (Machete Crew) e dall’uscita del suo primo disco, i due hanno collezionato centinaia di date in tutta Italia, calcando i palchi più importanti assieme a quasi tutti i nomi più grossi dell’hip hop italiano e non solo, portando dal vivovivo i dischi Danger, Suicidol e Post Mortem, oltre ad uno svariato numero di dj set in moltissimi club italiani.

/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\

[English version]

All hip hop scenarios will be featured on our dancefloor, from poppin’ to jerkin’ to wacking

b a d a s s

HIP HOP NIGHT

djset _ Dj MS*

Official Nitro’s dj

Gold Leaves Academy - Beats 4 Breakfast

HERE → https://soundcloud.com/beats4breakfast

_ _ _

*BIO

Simone Meneguzzo AKA DJ MS is a deejay and producer from Vicenza, active since 2003. He started his career collaborating with Vicenza-based band Sweet Poison ans has since worked on live djsets touring the country. His strongest assets are turntablism, beatmaking and all aspects of producing tracks. He teamed up with Mo’Rox for the project Beats 4 Breakfast and has been djing for Machete Crew’s Nitro Wilson since 2013. Their most recent collaborative djsets for the best hip hop clubs in Italy include tracks from their latest LPs Danger, Suicidol and Post Mortem.

_ _ _



FREE ENTRY FROM 10 PM TO 11.30 PM

3 euro (including a free vodka shot) AFTER 11.30 PM

MEMBERSHIP CARD REQUIRED

Il delirio del carnevale di Rio, la pace di una spiaggia di Copacabana, il calore di una fiesta Cubana tra una salsa, un trenino e un bel po’ di reggaeton: tutto il calore, i colori e la FIESTA del Sud America a riscaldare l’autunno padovano!

L A T I N O S

Musica latina a 360°

djset: Di Chiaro

____

FREE ENTRY dalle 22 alle 23.30

3 euro con shot offerto dalle 23.30 alle 3

Ingresso riservato ai Soci*

APERTURA PORTE • 22

CHIUSURA • 04.30

#Fishpadova

#LATINOS

*Se non hai ancora fatto la tessera (Il Chiosco - Fish Club), puoi fare quella 2018 a 10 euro compilando i moduli all'ingresso o inoltrando la domanda online

____ ____ ____ ____ ____

[english]

Some Rio Carioca Carnival madness, but also the relaxing mood of Copacabana beach, a wicked salsa from a Cuban Fiesta, and a great ton of #reggaeton: the heat, the colours and the spirit of South America warm up this early autumn dancefloor in Padua!

L A T I N O S

360° latin music

djset_ Di Chiaro

✦✦✦

FREE ENTRY FROM 10 PM TO 11.30 PM

3 euro (including a free vodka shot) AFTER 11.30 PM

MEMBERSHIP CARD REQUIRED

