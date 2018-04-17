Sezioni

Gli eventi del weekend al Fishmarket

Il Fishmarket di Padova presenta gli eventi del fine settimana.

Venerdì 20 aprile - “Breeze” Spring Edition

VENERDÌ 20 APRILE @ FISHMARKET
Via Fra’ Paolo Sarpi, 37 - Padova
BomChilom Sound & Fishmarket presentano:

🌺🌼 “BREEZE” - Spring Edition 🌼🌺
Reggae / Dancehall / Hip Hop

A partire dalle ore 22.30

Music by: BOMCHILOM SOUND
In attesa di un’altra grande estate a “Il Chiosco”, ritorna #BREEZE in una speciale edizione primaverile. BomChilom vi propone le migliori selezioni di musica Jamaicana e hip hop per farvi ballare tutta la notte e scaldare i vostri cuori.
------------------------------
FREE ENTRY dalle 22.30 alle 23.30
CONTRIBUTO 3 euro con shot offerto dalle 23.30 alle 3

Ingresso riservato ai Soci; se non hai ancora fatto la tessera Il Chiosco - Fishmarket, puoi fare quella 2018 (valida fino a dicembre 2018) al costo di 10 euro compilando i moduli all’ingresso o inoltrando la domanda online al seguente link → soci.fishmarket.it/form_fishm.php

#Fishpadova
PERTURA PORTE • 22.30
CHIUSURA • 04

Sabato 21 aprile - Whatislove

WHAT IS LOVE?
Baby don’t hurt me
don’t hurt me
no more

Se anche per te questa è l’unica risposta possibile, sei nel posto giusto. #WHATISLOVE è la festa anni ‘90 per chi gli anni ‘90 li ha stravissuti e ne ha fatto uno stile di vita. La musica, il culto e la moda: al Fish per una sera è tutto truly, madly, deeply 90s ♡

dj set _ Andrea Cecchi

FREE ENTRY dalle 22.30 alle 23.30
CONTRIBUTO 3 euro con shot offerto dalle 23.30 alle 3

*Ingresso riservato ai Soci; se non hai ancora fatto la tessera Il Chiosco - Fishmarket, puoi fare quella 2018 (valida fino al 01/01/2019) a 10 euro compilando i moduli all’ingresso o inoltrando la domanda onlone al seguente link → soci.fishmarket.it/form_fishm.php

#Fishpadova
APERTURA PORTE • 22.30
CHIUSURA • 04

[english]

WHATISLOVE?
Baby don’t hurt me
Don’t hurt me
No more

If you’re already singing along, then you’re definitely one of us. At #WHATISLOVE We have the Nineties tattooed on our hearts (and sometimes even on our IDs). The dancefloor is home to the music which was the soundtrack to our dreams for about a decade.

FREE ENTRY FROM 10.30 PM TO 11.30 PM
3 euro (including a free vodka shot) AFTER 11.30 PM

MEMBERSHIP CARD REQUIRED
If you have yet to get yours, register at Fish Club and Il Chiosco for 10 euro filling the form at the entrance, or submit the form from home at the following link → soci.fishmarket.it/form_fishm.php

