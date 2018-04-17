Gli eventi del weekend al Fishmarket

Il Fishmarket di Padova presenta gli eventi del fine settimana.

VENERDÌ 20 APRILE @ FISHMARKET

Via Fra’ Paolo Sarpi, 37 - Padova

BomChilom Sound & Fishmarket presentano:

🌺🌼 “BREEZE” - Spring Edition 🌼🌺

Reggae / Dancehall / Hip Hop

A partire dalle ore 22.30

Music by: BOMCHILOM SOUND

In attesa di un’altra grande estate a “Il Chiosco”, ritorna #BREEZE in una speciale edizione primaverile. BomChilom vi propone le migliori selezioni di musica Jamaicana e hip hop per farvi ballare tutta la notte e scaldare i vostri cuori.

------------------------------

FREE ENTRY dalle 22.30 alle 23.30

CONTRIBUTO 3 euro con shot offerto dalle 23.30 alle 3

Ingresso riservato ai Soci; se non hai ancora fatto la tessera Il Chiosco - Fishmarket, puoi fare quella 2018 (valida fino a dicembre 2018) al costo di 10 euro compilando i moduli all’ingresso o inoltrando la domanda online al seguente link → soci.fishmarket.it/form_fishm.php

#Fishpadova

PERTURA PORTE • 22.30

CHIUSURA • 04

WHAT IS LOVE?

Baby don’t hurt me

don’t hurt me

no more

Se anche per te questa è l’unica risposta possibile, sei nel posto giusto. #WHATISLOVE è la festa anni ‘90 per chi gli anni ‘90 li ha stravissuti e ne ha fatto uno stile di vita. La musica, il culto e la moda: al Fish per una sera è tutto truly, madly, deeply 90s ♡

dj set _ Andrea Cecchi

FREE ENTRY dalle 22.30 alle 23.30

CONTRIBUTO 3 euro con shot offerto dalle 23.30 alle 3

*Ingresso riservato ai Soci; se non hai ancora fatto la tessera Il Chiosco - Fishmarket, puoi fare quella 2018 (valida fino al 01/01/2019) a 10 euro compilando i moduli all’ingresso o inoltrando la domanda onlone al seguente link → soci.fishmarket.it/form_fishm.php

#Fishpadova

APERTURA PORTE • 22.30

CHIUSURA • 04

