Sezioni

Eventi

Sezioni
Eventi / Disco&Feste

Gli eventi del weekend al Fishmarket

Redazione

Il Fishmarket di Padova presenta gli eventi del fine settimana.

Giovedì 29 marzo - FLUO PARTY • Festa V anno di Medicina

Evento da facebook https://www.facebook.com/events/214211222664842/

Avete 12 ore al giorno per essere seri. La sera lasciatela a noi.
Stetoscopi fluorescenti, starlight nei termometri e provette verde evidenziatore... Il Fish s’illumina di starlight fluorescenti per i medici di domani!

F L U O • P A R T Y
Festa V anno di Medicina

- - -

INGRESSO
► IN PREVEDITA
Ingresso a 10 euro
Prevendita comprensiva di 2 drink e 2 shot o di 1 drink e 1 shot e la tessera
Tessera 2018 a 5 euro

► IN SERATA
Ingresso a 15 euro
Comprensivo di 2 drink e 2 shot
Tessera a 10 euro

INFO PREVENDITE
Le prevendite saranno acquistabili in Pinali dalle 8 alle 18; prevendite disponibili entro giovedi 29 Marzo ore 12

MATTEO 3401709407
JACOPO 3493568128

- - -

TESSERA 2018
Puoi fare la tessera Chiosco - Fish Club 2018 compilando i moduli all’ingresso o inoltrando la domanda online → bit.ly/soci_Fishmarket

#Fishpadova
www.fishmarket.it
APERTURA PORTE • 22
CHIUSURA • 04.30

Venerdì 30 marzo - Fantastico • Una notte italiana

Evento da facebook https://www.facebook.com/events/1909050702683676/

“Disco disco dove io sono veramente io
E’ fantastico! Superfantastico!”

• F A N T A S T I C O •
SOUND 100% MADE IN ITALY

Una notte italiana,, una notte magica come quella di Edoardo Bennato e Gianna Nannini, una notte pazza pazza pazza sulla terrazza, una notte da Mambo Italiano e Tuca Tuca: tutte le hit che hanno fatto la storia della musica dello stivale, dal Ballo del Mattone alla Raffaella Carrà, da Carosone alle Lamette della Rettore

FREE ENTRY dalle 22 alle 23.30
CONTRIBUTO 3 euro con shot offerto dalle 23.30 alle 3

Ingresso riservato ai Soci; se non hai ancora fatto la tessera Il Chiosco - Fishmarket, puoi fare quella 2018 (valida fino a dicembre 2018) al costo di 10 euro compilando i moduli all’ingresso o inoltrando la domanda online al seguente link → soci.fishmarket.it/form_fishm.php

#Fishpadova
www.fishmarket.it

APERTURA PORTE • 22
CHIUSURA • 04.30

Sabato 31 marzo - MISS CHAIN & THE BROKEN HEELS | Rockafella Closing Party

Evento da facebook https://www.facebook.com/events/566471997062276/

ROCKAFELLA
CLOSING
PARTY

Sabato 31|03
MISS CHAIN & THE BROKEN HEELS

“Maximaler enthusiasmus, minimaler hype”
Torniamo sotto palco, gente
Live on stage at Fishmarket at 23.30

Afterlive
ROCK DJ SET w/ Fabio Gerbino

/////////////////////////

B I O
Miss Chain has some issues with heels but no problem at all with rock ‘n’ roll. Miss Chain: you’ll probably either hate her deeply or love her madly. Or both. And she’s not alone. Disaster Silva and the Barcella Bros. are the Broken Heels! Together manage to create a unique blend of rough-edged pop, sixties beat and ‘80s daydreams. No disco, odd clothes or trendy music, though: just songs that touch your heart, soul and feet! The band started just as a solo/side project of the young singer/guitarist Astrid Dante and really took off after Sonic Jett Records from Portland released the debut single “Common Shell” in January 2008, co-produced with Rijapov Records from Brescia, Italy. Since then there’s been a whole lot of gigs in Italy, a US East Coast tour, a second single (“Boys & girls”, sold out in just two months) for the japanese Dream On Records, and another european tour in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Sweden. The third single “Lie”, published by Shake Your Ass Records, which already put on the map other young and talented garage-bands like Mojomatics, Love Boat and Rippers, allowed the band to get a contract with the seminal Screaming Apple Records, the world top-notch garage-power-pop label, a true quality mark. The german label just released their first LP, “On a Bittersweet Ride”, wich is already gaining a great response from both, public and critic. The album saw it’s US release on Sonic Jett Records (on CD), and on soon-to-be-legendary Los Angeles-based Burger Records (on cassette-tape!!!), allowing the band to tour again the States, this time surfing the whole West-Coast. 18 shows in 18 days, goin from the San Francisco’s Total Trash Festival, up to the Washington state and then down ‘til Mexicali, Mexico !! The band is now touring Europe to promote the album, sharing joy with all the kids. Bring along some extra shoes: you never know!

FB: Miss Chain & The Broken Heels
BANDCAMP: misschainandthebrokenheels.bandcamp.com

/////////////////////////

ROCKAFELLA
Un po’ di rock non ha mai fatto male a nessuno
Vi aspettiamo sotto palco 🤘

#Rockafellapd
#Fishpadova
www.fishmarket.it

APERTURA PORTE • 22
CHIUSURA • 04.30

INGRESSO
• Free entry dalle 22 alle 23.30
• 3 euro con shot offerto dalle 23.30 alle 3
• Ingresso riservato ai Soci

Se non hai ancora fatto la tessera (Il Chiosco - Fishmarket), puoi fare quella 2018 a 10 euro compilando i moduli all’ingresso o inoltrando la domanda online al seguente link → soci.fishmarket.it/form_fishm.php

Gallery

Attendere un istante: stiamo caricando la mappa del posto...



Attendere un istante: stiamo caricando i commenti degli utenti...

Commenti

A proposito di Disco&Feste, potrebbe interessarti

  • 90 Wonderland, la grande Pasqua di Padova all’Extra Extra

    • 1 aprile 2018
    • Extra Extra

  • Naviglio Movie, the great opening

    • 11 aprile 2018
    • Navigli

I più visti

  • Mostra “Joan Miró - Materialità e Metamorfosi” a Palazzo Zabarella

    • dal 10 marzo al 22 luglio 2018
    • Palazzo Zabarella

  • "Venire alla luce. Dal concepimento al parto", i segreti della nascita in mostra al Musme

    • dal 6 dicembre 2017 al 10 giugno 2018
    • Musme

  • Chic Nic di Pasquetta a Villa Contarini

    • 2 aprile 2018
    • Villa Contarini

  • Tutti gli eventi di marzo a Cittadella

    • dal 1 al 31 marzo 2018
    • Cittadella
Torna su
PadovaOggi è in caricamento