Gli eventi del weekend al Fishmarket

Il Fishmarket di Padova presenta gli eventi del fine settimana.

Evento da facebook https://www.facebook.com/events/214211222664842/

Avete 12 ore al giorno per essere seri. La sera lasciatela a noi.

Stetoscopi fluorescenti, starlight nei termometri e provette verde evidenziatore... Il Fish s’illumina di starlight fluorescenti per i medici di domani!

F L U O • P A R T Y

Festa V anno di Medicina

- - -

INGRESSO

► IN PREVEDITA

Ingresso a 10 euro

Prevendita comprensiva di 2 drink e 2 shot o di 1 drink e 1 shot e la tessera

Tessera 2018 a 5 euro

► IN SERATA

Ingresso a 15 euro

Comprensivo di 2 drink e 2 shot

Tessera a 10 euro

INFO PREVENDITE

Le prevendite saranno acquistabili in Pinali dalle 8 alle 18; prevendite disponibili entro giovedi 29 Marzo ore 12

MATTEO 3401709407

JACOPO 3493568128

- - -

TESSERA 2018

Puoi fare la tessera Chiosco - Fish Club 2018 compilando i moduli all’ingresso o inoltrando la domanda online → bit.ly/soci_Fishmarket

#Fishpadova

www.fishmarket.it

APERTURA PORTE • 22

CHIUSURA • 04.30

Evento da facebook https://www.facebook.com/events/1909050702683676/

“Disco disco dove io sono veramente io

E’ fantastico! Superfantastico!”

• F A N T A S T I C O •

SOUND 100% MADE IN ITALY

Una notte italiana,, una notte magica come quella di Edoardo Bennato e Gianna Nannini, una notte pazza pazza pazza sulla terrazza, una notte da Mambo Italiano e Tuca Tuca: tutte le hit che hanno fatto la storia della musica dello stivale, dal Ballo del Mattone alla Raffaella Carrà, da Carosone alle Lamette della Rettore

FREE ENTRY dalle 22 alle 23.30

CONTRIBUTO 3 euro con shot offerto dalle 23.30 alle 3

Ingresso riservato ai Soci; se non hai ancora fatto la tessera Il Chiosco - Fishmarket, puoi fare quella 2018 (valida fino a dicembre 2018) al costo di 10 euro compilando i moduli all’ingresso o inoltrando la domanda online al seguente link → soci.fishmarket.it/form_fishm.php

#Fishpadova

www.fishmarket.it

APERTURA PORTE • 22

CHIUSURA • 04.30

Evento da facebook https://www.facebook.com/events/566471997062276/

ROCKAFELLA

CLOSING

PARTY

Sabato 31|03

MISS CHAIN & THE BROKEN HEELS

“Maximaler enthusiasmus, minimaler hype”

Torniamo sotto palco, gente

Live on stage at Fishmarket at 23.30

Afterlive

ROCK DJ SET w/ Fabio Gerbino

/////////////////////////

B I O

Miss Chain has some issues with heels but no problem at all with rock ‘n’ roll. Miss Chain: you’ll probably either hate her deeply or love her madly. Or both. And she’s not alone. Disaster Silva and the Barcella Bros. are the Broken Heels! Together manage to create a unique blend of rough-edged pop, sixties beat and ‘80s daydreams. No disco, odd clothes or trendy music, though: just songs that touch your heart, soul and feet! The band started just as a solo/side project of the young singer/guitarist Astrid Dante and really took off after Sonic Jett Records from Portland released the debut single “Common Shell” in January 2008, co-produced with Rijapov Records from Brescia, Italy. Since then there’s been a whole lot of gigs in Italy, a US East Coast tour, a second single (“Boys & girls”, sold out in just two months) for the japanese Dream On Records, and another european tour in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Sweden. The third single “Lie”, published by Shake Your Ass Records, which already put on the map other young and talented garage-bands like Mojomatics, Love Boat and Rippers, allowed the band to get a contract with the seminal Screaming Apple Records, the world top-notch garage-power-pop label, a true quality mark. The german label just released their first LP, “On a Bittersweet Ride”, wich is already gaining a great response from both, public and critic. The album saw it’s US release on Sonic Jett Records (on CD), and on soon-to-be-legendary Los Angeles-based Burger Records (on cassette-tape!!!), allowing the band to tour again the States, this time surfing the whole West-Coast. 18 shows in 18 days, goin from the San Francisco’s Total Trash Festival, up to the Washington state and then down ‘til Mexicali, Mexico !! The band is now touring Europe to promote the album, sharing joy with all the kids. Bring along some extra shoes: you never know!

FB: Miss Chain & The Broken Heels

BANDCAMP: misschainandthebrokenheels.bandcamp.com

/////////////////////////

ROCKAFELLA

Un po’ di rock non ha mai fatto male a nessuno

Vi aspettiamo sotto palco 🤘

#Rockafellapd

#Fishpadova

www.fishmarket.it

APERTURA PORTE • 22

CHIUSURA • 04.30

INGRESSO

• Free entry dalle 22 alle 23.30

• 3 euro con shot offerto dalle 23.30 alle 3

• Ingresso riservato ai Soci

Se non hai ancora fatto la tessera (Il Chiosco - Fishmarket), puoi fare quella 2018 a 10 euro compilando i moduli all’ingresso o inoltrando la domanda online al seguente link → soci.fishmarket.it/form_fishm.php

Gallery