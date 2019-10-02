Migrazione e accoglienza, "Welcome Festival - Arcella Edition": eventi, talking e molto altro

Welcome Festival – Arcella Edition

dal 16 al 30 ottobre (Quartiere Arcella di Padova)

Tutti gli eventi aggiornati al sito https://www.facebook.com/welcomefestival2019/

👐👐👐 Events program below 👐👐👐

Diamo inizio al Welcome Festival - Arcella Edition: due settimane di eventi, concerti, workshop, laboratori artistici, mostre, spazi di incontro in quartiere per dialogare di accoglienza e comunità.

👐 👐 Cosa vi aspetta?

La prima tappa del nostro percorso insieme sarà un aperitivo in cui poter conoscere da vicino il programma del festival e le realtà che assieme hanno collaborato alla sua realizzazione. Un momento di incontro in cui i partner del progetto racconteranno le loro attività, in collaborazione con i volontari europei del progetto SVE Welcome e con i molti protagonisti del Festival.

Vi aspettiamo numerosi nella sede di Orizzonti per sostenere il progetto e il lancio del Festival. Aperitivo condiviso, musica e qualche sorpresa…non mancate!

Desideri maggiori informazioni?

Desideri collaborare come volontario o proporre una attività? Contattaci: welcome.fest2019@gmail.com oppure compila il form https://bit.ly/2kXzETU ✍️

oppure tieni d'occhio gli eventi al link https://www.facebook.com/events/501536073756175/.

Il Festival è realizzato con il contributo del Comune di Padova nell'ambito del progetto “La Città delle Idee” 2019.

English version

Let's start Welcome Festival - Arcella Edition: 2 weeks of events, live music, workshop, artistic labs, exhibitions, meeting and spaces in Arcella neighborhood in which talk about hospitality and community.

👐 👐 What's up?

The first stop of our journey together will be an aperitif where you can get to know the festival program and the realities that have collaborated to make it together. A moment in which the project partners will talk about their activities, in collaboration with the European volunteers of the SVE Welcome project and with the many protagonists of the Festival.

We'll be waiting for you at Orizzonti to support the project and the launch of the Festival. Shared aperitif, music and a few surprises ... do not miss it!

Would you like to share your story or suggest an activity for the Festival?

Here you are: https://bit.ly/2kXzETU✍️

check the general event: https://www.facebook.com/events/501536073756175/.

Info web

https://www.facebook.com/welcomefestival2019/

Gallery