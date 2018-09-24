Lezione aperta di Hatha Yoga in inglese - Hatha Yoga in english allo Studyo Yoga

Come and try Hatha Yoga with certified and experienced teacher.*

Lesson is held in English, in storical Studyo Yoga in the heart of city center. For the third year in a row we organize one welcoming lesson to give oportunity for everybody to try yoga techniques. By working on your body, your breath and your mind, you will be able to feel imediate psychophysical well-being: body more flexible and toned, correct breathing and mind more focused and calm.

* Latinka Ivanovic is practicing yoga since 2001 and teaching since 2015. She was a student of Swami Isvaramayananda Saraswati in Ashram Sivananda School of Yoga in Johannesburg. She holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Belgrade and Certification as Yoga Teacher from I.S.Y.C.O - Institute for the Study of Yoga and Eastern Culture with the support of the University of Torino. Member of YANI (National Association of Teachers Yoga). Currently she studies Osteopathic Medicine at EIOM - European Institute for Osteopathic Medicine in Padova and teaches Hatha Yoga in Studyo Yoga.

Info

http://www.studyoyoga.it/nuovosito/