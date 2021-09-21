Across the University al Parco delle Mura

Evento da Facebook https://www.facebook.com/events/1068381820366449/

? ? ENGLISH VERSION BELOW ? ?

FREE ENTRY

Parco delle Mura (Via Fra' Paolo Sarpi: bit.ly/ParcoDelleMura)

dal 5 al 10 ottobre

Organizzato da Studenti Per Udu Padova, Across è il modo migliore per dimenticarti per un po’ degli esami, della tesi che non consegnerai mai e dell? ragazz? che ti piace ma che non ti si fila di striscio.

Across sta finalmente ritornando anche se un po' diverso e in un periodo strano. Non sarà il primo festival della primavera ma il primo festival studentesco del nuovo anno accademico, organizzato come sempre da student3 per student3. Quest'anno finalmente ritorniamo a casa nostra, a Parco delle Mura, da martedì 5 a domenica 10 ottobre!

Ritornano i panini onti, ritornano nuovi artisti di cui innamorarsi, ritornano gli sguardi sotto palco e le birrette con l3 amic3. Ritornate voi e ritorniamo noi, sarà bellissimo respirare assieme, di nuovo, Across the University!

Ci saranno nuove regole da rispettare per garantire la salute di tutt3 ma questo non ci impedirà di divertirci insieme. Dovremo stare seduti e mantenere le distanze, non si potrà ballare ma potremo comunque cantare a squarciagola fino alla fine.

Quindi iniziate a prepararvi perché dal 5 al 10 ottobre vi aspettiamo a Parco delle Mura più carichi che mai!

Programma

Martedì 5

H 21 - Memento

TBA

Mercoledì 6

H 21 - Nava

TBA

H 22.30 - Ginevra Nervi

Giovedì 7

H 21 - Isisde

H 22 - Tropea

Venerdì 8

H 21 - Irbis37

H 22 - Maggio

Sabato 9

TBA

H 21.30 - Laila Al Hbash

H 22.30 - Tatum Rush

Domenica 10

TBA

??????

Across the University è il festival studentesco di Studenti per Udu Padova, giunto quest’anno alla sua dodicesima edizione, organizzato dagli studenti per gli studenti. È un’occasione per promuovere cultura, musica, spettacolo e aggregazione.

La realizzazione di questo festival, da sempre ad ingresso gratuito, è resa possibile grazie al duro lavoro dei nostri instancabili volontari e a un finanziamento messo a disposizione dall'Università degli Studi di Padova.

Negli anni sono molti gli artisti che hanno accolto la primavera sul nostro palco: Thegiornalisti, Willie Peyote, The Zen Circus, Management, Davide Shorty, Spartiti - Jukka Reverberi + Max Collini, Aucan, L'orso, Cimini, Bianco, Claver Gold, Giorgio Canali, Dutch Nazari, Dardust, il Pan del Diavolo, Sxrrxwland, Johnny Marsiglia, BUD SPENCER BLUES EXPLOSION e molti altri.

???????? ???

Cos'è Studenti per Udu Padova?

È la base padovana dell'UDU - Unione degli Universitari, nata per essere un soggetto aperto, capace di aggregare studenti in un progetto comune e diventare protagonista di un cambiamento dell’ateneo a partire dal nostro impegno. È una realtà presente ormai da molti anni, impegnata a evidenziare gli aspetti più importanti e d’interesse della condizione studentesca a livello cittadino e universitario.

La vocazione sindacale e politica si attua nelle elezioni dei rappresentanti degli studenti negli organi universitari. Le nostre attività si inquadrano nella logica di un sindacato studentesco che non solo vuole prestare servizi agli studenti, ma anche contribuire a formarne una consapevole coscienza critica. Vuoi conoscerci?

Contattaci o passa a trovarci al Circolo Reset!

-----?--??------------------------------------?

ENGLISH VERSION

Organized by Studenti Per - UDU Padova, Across is the best way to forget for a while about the exams, the thesis you'll never submit and the fact that you're ignored by your crush.

Across is finally coming back a little different and at a strange time. It won't be the first festival of spring but the first student festival of the new academic year, organized as always by student3 for student3. This year we are finally returning to our home in Parco delle Mura from Tuesday 5 to Sunday 10 October!

Our sandwiches, new artists are back to fall in love with, the looks under the stage and the beers with friends are back. You come back and we come back, it will be great to breathe together, again, Across the University!

There will be new rules to follow to ensure the health of all but that won't stop us from having fun together. We'll have to sit and keep our distance, we won't be able to dance but we'll still be able to sing our hearts out until the end.

So start getting ready because from the 5th to the 10th of October we are waiting for you at Parco delle Mura more excited than ever!

More info coming soon

??????

Across the University is the student festival of Students for Udu Padua, now in its eleventh edition, organized by students for students. It is an opportunity to promote culture, music, entertainment and aggregation.

The realization of this festival, which has always been free admission, is made possible thanks to the hard work of our tireless volunteers and a grant provided by the University of Padua.

Over the years many artists have welcomed the spring on our stage: Thegiornalisti, Willie Peyote, The Zen Circus, Management, Davide Shorty, Spartiti - Jukka Reverberi + Max Collini, Aucan, L'orso, Cimini, Bianco, Claver Gold, Giorgio Canali, Dutch Nazari, Dardust, il Pan del Diavolo, Sxrrxwland, Johnny Marsiglia, BUD SPENCER BLUES EXPLOSION and many others.

???????? ???

Literally, "Students for". For what? What is it?

Studenti per Udu Padova is the base in Padua of UDU - Unione degli Universitari (University students union), born to be an open subject, capable of being an aggregation space for students in the name of a common project, to become a protagonist of a change in the University starting from our own commitment. UDU is a reality that exists since many years, and it is focused on pointing out the most important and critic issues about the student condition.

Unionism and political vocation are realized through the election of the student representatives in the University unit management. The frames of our activities are to include into a student union logic that, over to provide service to students, wants to concur to create a critic conscious. Want to meet us?

Contact us or come to see us at the Circolo Reset!

? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ?

Un festival di Studenti Per Udu Padova

Grafiche e illustrazioni: Massimiliano Di Lauro

Con il supporto di: Università degli Studi di Padova

#StayAcross #Across2021

Iniziativa organizzata da Studenti per Udu Padova con finanziamento dell’Università degli Studi di Padova (Legge 3 agosto 1985, n. 429 - ex mille lire/un euro).

Info web

Evento Facebook https://www.facebook.com/events/1068381820366449/

Foto articolo da evento Facebook

Attendere un istante: stiamo caricando la mappa del posto...