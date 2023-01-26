The return of the freefunk al Radio City Music Hall
Quando Dal 02/02/2023 al 02/02/2023 Ore 21.30
Prezzo 5 euro
Altre informazioni Sito web fb.me
The return of the freefunk al Radio City Music Hall il 2 febbraio 2023:
- Pietro Taucher - Tastiere - Organo
- Ruggero Robin - Chitarra
- Marco Strano - Sax
- Maurizio Dal Gesso - Batteria
Ore 20: Menù ristorante a 25 euro (comprende 1 Antipasto + 1 piatto principale a scelta dal menù + bibita, coperto e live. Prenotazione consigliata. Chi viene dopo cena: 5 euro coperto per il tavolo live.
- Locale: RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL
- Indirizzo: Via Palestro 62/1 - 35138 Padova
- Inizio concerto: ore 21.30
- Ristopub e musica dal vivo...
- Prenotazioni: 049-5221232 - 345-3498089
- Per info: https://fb.me/e/2e9a7iDKK