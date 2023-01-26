rotate-mobile
Giovedì, 26 Gennaio 2023
The return of the freefunk al Radio City Music Hall

Dove Radio City Music Hall

Via Palestro, 62

Quando Dal 02/02/2023 al 02/02/2023 Ore 21.30
Prezzo 5 euro
Altre informazioni Sito web fb.me
Federica

The return of the freefunk al Radio City Music Hall il 2 febbraio 2023:

  • Pietro Taucher - Tastiere - Organo
  • Ruggero Robin - Chitarra
  • Marco Strano - Sax
  • Maurizio Dal Gesso - Batteria

Ore 20: Menù ristorante a 25 euro (comprende 1 Antipasto + 1 piatto principale a scelta dal menù + bibita, coperto e live. Prenotazione consigliata. Chi viene dopo cena: 5 euro coperto per il tavolo live.

  • Locale: RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL
  • Indirizzo: Via Palestro 62/1 - 35138 Padova
  • Inizio concerto: ore 21.30
  • Ristopub e musica dal vivo...
  • Prenotazioni: 049-5221232 - 345-3498089
  • Per info: https://fb.me/e/2e9a7iDKK

