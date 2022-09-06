rotate-mobile
Martedì, 6 Settembre 2022
Eventi / Concerti

Enchanted symphony - Rhapsody of fire tribute al Radio City Music Hall

Dove Radio City Music Hall

Via Palestro, 62

Quando Dal 17/09/2022 al 17/09/2022 ore 21.30
Prezzo 5 euro
Altre informazioni Sito web fb.me
Federica

Enchanted symphony - Rhapsody of fire tribute al Radio City Music Hall il 17 settembre 2022 Dalle ore 20 menù Ristorante a 25 euro con prenotazione obbligatoria e nominativa. Include 1 antipasto + 1 piatto a scelta dal menù + bibita + coperto e live.

Special Menù e Birra Oktoberfest. Menù disponibile su questo Link il giorno dell'evento: https://www.restaurantlogin.com/api/fb/9_vb_w_r. Tutto con distanziamento sociale. Chi viene dopo cena 5 euro per il tavolo live.

  • Locale: RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL
  • Indirizzo: Via Palestro 62/1 - 35138 Padova
  • Inizio concerto: ore 21.30

Ristopub e musica dal vivo:

  • Prenotazioni: 049-5221232 - 345-3498089

Enchanted symphony - Rhapsody of fire tribute al Radio City Music Hall

