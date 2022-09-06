Enchanted symphony - Rhapsody of fire tribute al Radio City Music Hall
Quando Dal 17/09/2022 al 17/09/2022 ore 21.30
Prezzo 5 euro
Altre informazioni Sito web fb.me
Enchanted symphony - Rhapsody of fire tribute al Radio City Music Hall il 17 settembre 2022 Dalle ore 20 menù Ristorante a 25 euro con prenotazione obbligatoria e nominativa. Include 1 antipasto + 1 piatto a scelta dal menù + bibita + coperto e live.
Special Menù e Birra Oktoberfest. Menù disponibile su questo Link il giorno dell'evento: https://www.restaurantlogin.com/api/fb/9_vb_w_r. Tutto con distanziamento sociale. Chi viene dopo cena 5 euro per il tavolo live.
- Locale: RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL
- Indirizzo: Via Palestro 62/1 - 35138 Padova
- Inizio concerto: ore 21.30
Ristopub e musica dal vivo:
- Prenotazioni: 049-5221232 - 345-3498089