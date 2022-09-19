rotate-mobile
Eventi / Disco&Feste

Los Tontos in tour, serata latina al Radio City Music Hall

Dove Radio City Music Hall

Via Palestro, 62

Quando Dal 01/10/2022 al 01/10/2022 21.30
Prezzo 5
Altre informazioni Sito web facebook.com
Federica

Los Tontos in tour il primo ottobre al Radio City Music Hall.

Dettagli

La serata Latina irriverente con 3 Djs El Paguro - Virus - El Timba!

Dalle ore 20 cena a 20 euro menù rustico (piatto + bibita)

Chi viene dopo cena 10 euro per il tavolo live (inclusa una consumazione)

Per info https://fb.me/e/84kEoELGf

Info web

https://www.facebook.com/LosTontos.Latino

https://www.facebook.com/events/5327443147339102/5327443170672433/

