Los Tontos in tour, serata latina al Radio City Music Hall
Quando Dal 01/10/2022 al 01/10/2022 21.30
Prezzo 5
Altre informazioni Sito web facebook.com
Los Tontos in tour il primo ottobre al Radio City Music Hall.
Dettagli
La serata Latina irriverente con 3 Djs El Paguro - Virus - El Timba!
Dalle ore 20 cena a 20 euro menù rustico (piatto + bibita)
Chi viene dopo cena 10 euro per il tavolo live (inclusa una consumazione)
Per info https://fb.me/e/84kEoELGf
Info web
https://www.facebook.com/LosTontos.Latino
https://www.facebook.com/events/5327443147339102/5327443170672433/