Congratulazioni, dottor Sammy Basso: si è laureato in Molecular Biology all'Università di Padova

Sammy Basso si è laureato mercoledì 24 marzo 2021 in Molecular Biology presso il Dipartimento di Biologia dell'Università di Padova.

La seduta di laurea si è svolta in modalità telematica e diretta streaming sul canale youtube del Dipartimento di Biologia. Sammy ha difeso una tesi dal titolo "Crosstalk between Lamin A and Interleukin 6 under stress conditions and in premature ageing". Sammy dopo aver seguito il corso di Cell Biology tenuto dalla Prof. Chiara Rampazzo (Università di Padova), ha svolto il suo tirocinio sotto la guida della Dott.ssa Lattanzi e della Dott.ssa Capanni che studiano la Progeria presso l'Istituto di Genetica Molecolare del Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche (Sede di Bologna)

Ringraziamenti

Questo quello che scrive Sammy nei suoi ringraziamenti (in inglese) verso i suoi relatori di tesi: «I want to thank Giovanna Lattanzi and Cristina Capanni for following me during the drafting of this thesis, for transmitting me their passion and for the long collaboration maturated during years! Their constant presence, their sympathy and their little slice of craziness are not only important for the many projects we do together, but also essential for our beautiful friendship. I’m so proud to have worked with them and I want to thank them for giving this possibility and, more important, for being so close to me despite the difficult time of the pandemic! Thanks to them the lockdown time was amazing and I will remember it with pleasure…that is great, they really rock! I want to thank my prof Chiara Rampazzo for the great amount of knowledge she gave me during this Master’s Degree Course, a knowledge that make me growth and that was a starting point for making this thesis. I want to thank her for guiding me but also for letting me express me scientifically and humanly».

