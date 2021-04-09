 menu camera rotate-device rotate-mobile facebook telegram twitter whatsapp apple googleplay
padovaoggi-web
Principe Filippo, Duca di Edimburgo, foto dall'account Twitter The Royal Family
social

Principe Filippo, Duca di Edimburgo, foto dall'account Twitter The Royal Family

Morto il Principe Filippo, Duca di Edimburgo

L'annuncio dall'account Twitter The Royal Family

Redazione

L'annuncio è stato dato direttamente dall'account Twitter The Royal Family: il Principe Filippo, Duca di Edimburgo, è deceduto il 9 aprile 2021 all'età di 99 anni, il 10 giungo ne avrebbe compito 100.

Argomenti
Condividi
In Evidenza
Ultime di Oggi
Potrebbe interessarti
In primo piano
Torna su

Canali

PadovaOggi è in caricamento