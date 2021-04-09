Morto il Principe Filippo, Duca di Edimburgo

L'annuncio è stato dato direttamente dall'account Twitter The Royal Family: il Principe Filippo, Duca di Edimburgo, è deceduto il 9 aprile 2021 all'età di 99 anni, il 10 giungo ne avrebbe compito 100.

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.



His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn