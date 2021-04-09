Principe Filippo, Duca di Edimburgo, foto dall'account Twitter The Royal Family
Morto il Principe Filippo, Duca di Edimburgo
L'annuncio dall'account Twitter The Royal Family
L'annuncio è stato dato direttamente dall'account Twitter The Royal Family: il Principe Filippo, Duca di Edimburgo, è deceduto il 9 aprile 2021 all'età di 99 anni, il 10 giungo ne avrebbe compito 100.
It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021
His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn